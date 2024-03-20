March 20, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Swedish visitor declared Ayia Napa tourism ambassador

By Kyriacos Nicolaou015
A regular visitor from Sweden has been honoured with the title of ‘Tourism Ambassador of Ayia Napa’, in recognition of his 25th visit to the popular Cypriot resort town.

According to a statement released on Wednesday by the Municipality of Ayia Napa, the honoree is Nils Ove Hallin, who has spent his holidays in Ayia Napa for the past 25 years.

Hallin was honoured on the same day at the Ayia Napa Municipal Hall, by the cultural officer of the municipality Maria Tofini Tsantila.

The cultural officer presented him with a commemorative plaque and the badge of ‘Tourism Ambassador’.

What is more, according to the statement, Tsantila “expressed warm thanks to the visitor on behalf of the mayor of Ayia Napa for his numerous visits and his special preference for the area”.

Finally, she noted that “the municipality now considers him not just a visitor but a citizen of Ayia Napa“.

