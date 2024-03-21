March 21, 2024

Exciting live music events ahead

Painting the island’s soundscape is a new wave of live music events. In the upcoming days and weeks, local bands and musical ensembles will put on live shows to entertain the music lovers of the island. Greek music, jazz and even psychedelic tunes will sound at bars in Nicosia and Limassol.

On Friday and Saturday Giannis Dionysiou will present a performance at Antonakis Music Hall in Nicosia, following successful shows throughout Greece and Cyprus. Accompanied by six musicians on stage, the singer will perform favourite folk and rembetiko songs from the Greek music scene as well as music from his discography.

Fast-paced jazz vibes will sound at Sarah’s Jazz Club on Saturday night as Aris Constantinou, Charis Ioannou, Marios Staikidis, Kyriacos Kesta and Marios Spyrou present bebop jazz. The evening’s repertoire will draw inspiration from the groundbreaking recordings of Tadd Dameron, Freddie Redd, Fats Navarro, Coleman Hawkins, Dizzy Gillespie and more.

Next week, a unique music event will be presented at Technopolis 20 blending music and poetry. The Because You Loved Me event on Tuesday will bring together two Cypriot musicians – singer Katerina Paraschou and pianist Kyriakos Costa who will present an acoustic concert, with old and new pieces.

Works by some of the most popular Greek composers such as Hadjidakis, Theodorakis, Loizos, Spanos, Tokas, Lagios, Korkolis, Xydakis, Papadimitriou and Alagianni will be performed along with original works by Cypriot composers, such as Giorgos Kalogirou, Panayiotis Tsappis and Kyriakos Costa. Together with them on stage will be Andrianos Charalambous, who will narrate original text in English.

 

Greek folk and rembetiko music. March 22-23. Antonakis Music Hall, Nicosia. 9.30pm. €15. www.ticketmaster.cy

Five local musicians play live. March 22. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia. 9.30pm. €10-12. Tel: 95-147711

Music and poetry night with musicians Katerina Paraschou and Kyriakos Costa. March 26. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. €15. Tel: 7000-2420

