March 21, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Middle EastWorld

Israeli army: 50 Palestinian gunmen killed in fighting at Gaza’s Shifa hospital

By Reuters News Service00
israeli raid at al shifa hospital and the area around it, in gaza city
Smoke rises during an Israeli raid at Al Shifa hospital and the area around it REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas

The Israeli military said on Thursday that it killed more than 50 Palestinian gunmen over the past day in fighting around the Gaza Strip’s Shifa hospital.

The military said it was continuing with its “precise operational activity in the Shifa hospital.”

“Over the past day, more than 50 terrorists were eliminated during exchanges of fire, and terrorist infrastructure and weapons storage facilities were located. Since the start of the operation, over 140 terrorists have been eliminated in the area of the hospital,” it said.

