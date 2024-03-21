March 21, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Tom Cleaver04
a05ce531 c907 471a 919d 39d0e0b3d436

In today’s episode, the Cyprus Broadcasting Cooperation (CyBC) has had all its bank accounts frozen.

Meanwhile, scientists have warned of a giant water bug known as the toe-biter along the shores of Cyprus.

Elsewhere, the electricity authority (EAC) were handed a €28,000 fine following the conclusion of investigations into the death of a worker in 2018.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

What’s on this weekend

Eleni Philippou

Paphos man arrested for robbing warehouse twice

Tom Cleaver

Chess: when every child wins

Annette Chrysostomou

Online referendum begins for lowering voting age

Tom Cleaver

Christodoulides to meet UN Secretary-general Guterres

Tom Cleaver

Today’s weather: Partly cloudy

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign