Uniting cultures through dance

Respecting tradition can bring people together from as far apart as China and Cyprus finds ELENI PHILIPPOU

Music, song and dance have always been powerful forces in bringing people together, even if thousands of miles apart. In cultures with deeply-rooted traditions, the fight to keep them alive is strong and in both Cyprus and China local initiatives are keeping traditional dance a part of modern life.

In Chengdu, 25-year-old Yanggyi is a kindergarten teacher by profession and a Tibetan dancer by passion. In 2021 she formed a dance group to spread the love for Guozhuang, a traditional Tibetan dance. Initially, the group had just seven members but over time Yanggyi’s dance group became a bit of an internet sensation and now it is one of the most popular Guozhuang dance troupes in Chengdu, boasting 420,000 followers on social media. People from all over China travel to see them perform.

“Dance is, in my view, the mother of all languages as it can express so many emotions,” says Yanggyi. “We aim to bring joy and relaxation while allowing others to experience the charm of our Tibetan culture.”

Guozhuang dance is a symbol of community and social cohesion. Dancers dress in stylish, colourful attire with long sleeves and Tibetan silk scarves that symbolise purity and auspiciousness. Danced in circles – like some of the Cypriot dances – Guozhuang sticks to its name, which means circle dancing and singing.

The movement and gestures of the dance also carry symbolic meanings that are closely tied to Tibetan mythology and spirituality, some taking inspiration from the movement of animals or paying tribute to Tibetan folklore and legends.

Guozhuang dance was typically performed in festivals, special celebrations and social gatherings, similar to traditional dancing culture in Cyprus. Now, with efforts such as Yanggyi’s and other local communities practicing it almost daily, this Tibetan tradition has infused itself into urban life.

Dance is a big part of local life in Cyprus as well, especially at grand celebrations. The Ayioi Omologites Cultural Centre has been active since 1999 disseminating the love for folklore dancing, its music and meaning – especially among the younger crowd.

Students at the Nicosia centre are aged between six and 68. In some cases, the whole family attends and people travel even from the outskirts of the capital city to learn about traditional Cypriot dancing.

Part of the actions of the Cultural Centre is to share what local folklore dance really is. Research in the 1980s conducted by Alecos Iacovides documented Cyprus traditional dancing and was published in Cyprus Popular Music. He found Cypriot dancing has specific characteristics – that it was typically danced by a men’s couple or a women’s couple, that solo dances were performed only by men, no choreography was applied and a sense of pride characterised the ethos of the dances.

“We were present during the research conducted during the 1980/90s,” he says, “and having a first-hand experience with it we decided that we needed to pass on to younger generations but also to adults the ethos of Cyprus dancing,” said one of the founders of the Cultural Centre Panayiotis Theodorou.

The Cultural Centre teaches all sorts of folklore dances and has even performed as far away as Mexico City. “It is not a matter of reviving traditional dancing, since it had its place in a different society. It is a matter of getting to know it, understand it, perform it and give it its place in our heritage,” Theodorou said. What is encouraging to see is that the Cultural Centre has created a community where old and young come together to celebrate the arts, creativity and their roots, similar to Yanggyi’s dance group.

“We have seen children of the age of six in our group grow up within the centre and still be with us at the age of 30 taking responsibility for teaching. Traditional dancing has the ability to make people feel like they belong, if we have the correct attitude towards it – respecting it.”

This notion is not unique to the centre, it is a universal mindset adopted by anyone, anywhere in the world. Even in two countries as far apart as Cyprus and China.

“If you really search and explore traditional dancing throughout the world you will find similar norms,” Theodorou added. “I am sure if we meet with a group from China, we would find similar norms if the group has been working on traditional dancing the way we do, through research and a sense of respect in transition.”

About Mirror of Culture

Mirror of Culture is a joint initiative of the Cyprus Mail and the Chinese embassy. It highlights the parallels between Cypriot and Chinese culture to set an example of acceptance, respect and understanding among the various cultural communities on the island, recognising the fundamental importance of culture.

Culture is the universal language that transcends many barriers, including language and geography. The aim is to work with diverse cultural communities in Cyprus to share and promote our vibrant cultures.

Furthermore, the initiative understands the importance of cultural preservation, which is an important way for us to transmit traditions and practices of the past to future generations.

View the video on Cyprus Mail’s YouTube Channel: [insert YT link here]