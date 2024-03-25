March 25, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentWhat's On

An invitation to follow the music

By Eleni Philippou01
follow the music lemesios

A new project by Larnaka 2030 brings together musicians and curious music lovers as they embark on a mysterious exploration of the Larnaca region. Secret live performances in undisclosed locations take place within the Follow the Music project and the next event is coming up on Friday.

“The idea emerged from the open consultation process of the organisation with the musicians’ working group. In the initial stage, the performers and the broader area where the concert will take place are announced, with the exact location remaining unknown. The audience participates each time in an exploration game, following clues and meeting the musicians at the ‘secret spot’. The exact location of the encounter is communicated to those who have registered two hours before the concert begins via text message.”

Besides discovering the nooks and crannies of Larnaca, beyond the old town, Follow the Music also serves another goal – to promote the young and emerging musicians of the island. The first edition of the project in late February gathered listeners at the Kalamourgis Memory Museum in Livadia where Anaren Bourek performed rembetiko and folk songs.

This week, musician Irene Hadjisophocleous and Earworms (Antonis Koumparis and Konstantinos Lemessios) will present a completely different style blending Irene’s romantic violin sounds and Earworm’s pop-rock music. Where they will perform? Now that remains a mystery.

 

Follow the Music

Live music performance with Irene Hadjisophocleous and Earworms. By the Larnaka 2030 organisation. March 29. Location unknown, in Kiti, Larnaca. 8pm. €10 with one drink. Registrations at https://www.eventora.com/en/Events/larnaka2030-follow-the-music

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

Related Posts

Fire extinguished in Paphos area

Nikolaos Prakas

Kombos discusses bilateral relations in Kazakhstan

Nikolaos Prakas

‘Aim to conclude Vasiliko works by the end of 2024’

Source: Cyprus News Agency

President says cabinet is planning measures to combat inflation

Nikolaos Prakas

Police and nurse rescue baby found unconscious on the highway

Nikolaos Prakas

First circumnavigation of Cyprus for 50 years

Alix Norman
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign