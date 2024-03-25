March 25, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fire extinguished in Paphos area

By Nikolaos Prakas
A fire that broke out between the villages of Ayios Ioannis and Salamiou was extinguished five hours later, the fire services spokesman Andreas Kettis said on Monday.

The fire broke out at 12.52pm and burned around one hectare of land.

Kettis said that extinguishing the blaze was difficult due to the weather conditions.

Authorities are looking into the cause of the fire.

