March 25, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentWhat's On

Street Life Festival returns to Limassol

By Eleni Philippou03
stree life festival

Bringing art, music and life to the streets of Limassol is the newest edition of the Street Life Festival. Art corners, cultural interventions and groovy city vibes are about to burst in the heart of Limassol so mark your calendars for April 27.

For the past 17 years, the festival has been organised by The Copy Shop and Project2C, with the support of the Limassol municipality. This year, the event is back and its organisers call festival-goers to “get ready for the biggest street bash of the year!”

Taking over two popular and trendy old town streets, the Street Life Festival will transform Saripolou and Athinon streets into a bustling canvas for over 20 street artists to work their magic. A week before the festival, the selected street artists will take out their stencils, spray cans and creativity and begin their murals. Visitors are invited to pass by the streets and watch the artists in action, observe their technique and chat. “It’s like watching paint dry,” add organisers, “but in the most mind-blowing way possible!”

Meanwhile, skateboarders, break-dancers and bicycle motorcross daredevils will fill the old town while basketball games and breakdance battles take place. Although there is still a little while to go until the festival and the official programme is announced, the day is expected to have workshops, an artists’ market with over 50 local creators and hip-hop and RnB tunes. What’s more, all of the proceeds raised will be donated to the Theotokos Foundation.

 

Street Life Festival

Street art, workshops, art markets and more. April 27. Saripolou Street, Limassol. [email protected]

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

Related Posts

Cyprus honours Greek Independence Day at parades across the island

Nikolaos Prakas

Car fire causes traffic on Larnaca-Nicosia highway

Nikolaos Prakas

Cyprus-Israel film deal dismissed as ‘artwashing’

Rony J. El Daccache

House committee to discuss green tax this week

Nikolaos Prakas

Protest held against Israel’s use of Larnaca port

Nikolaos Prakas

Recitals at Shoe Factory bring renowned musicians

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign