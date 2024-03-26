March 26, 2024

Cypriot gymnast Tukolukova wins bronze at World Cup

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
gymnast
Cypriot rhythmic gymnast Vera Tukolukova has qualified for this summer's Paris Olympics

Cypriot rhythmic gymnast Vera Tukolukova won a bronze medal at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Athens.

A press release issued by the Cyprus Gymnastics Federation said that this is the first time that a Cypriot gymnast has won a medal in a World Cup final.

Tukolukova competed in the ribbon finals. She made it to the final after ranking sixth in the individual medley, along with world-class, high-level athletes, the statement said.

The Federation expresses its congratulations to Vera, noting that they are very proud of her performance and incredible results that secured her a place at the Paris Olympics.

cropped cn.png
The CNA focuses its attention on events in Cyprus and on developments abroad that have some bearing on Cyprus

