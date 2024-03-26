March 26, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprusCyprus Business News

Cyprus wineries showcase products in Germany

By Souzana Psara030
wine1 wineries wine winery

The Ministry of Energy, Commerce, and Industry on Tuesday announced that, in collaboration with the Cyprus Trade Centre in Berlin, took part in the International Wine and Spirits Exhibition PROWEIN 2024, the third consecutive year it has participated in the event.

This event took place in Düsseldorf, Germany, from March 10 to 12, 2024. Notably, this year’s event attracted approximately 47,000 visitors from 135 countries and featured 5,400 exhibitors from 65 countries.

According to a statement issued by the state’s Press & Information Office (PIO), 14 Cypriot wineries participated in the exhibition, thereby highlighting the uniqueness of native grape varieties, and presenting various types of wines, including commandaria and zivania.

Beyond the promotion of their products, Cypriot wineries also made important business contacts with existing and potential partners, as well as other industry stakeholders.

The PROWEIN exhibition, which this year celebrated its 30th anniversary, having been held annually since 1994, is widely regarded as the most important wine exhibition internationally.

It is recognised as the largest annual meeting point in the field of wine and spirits, attracting thousands of industry professionals and visitors from around the world.

It is worth noting that, as stated in the announcement, the Ministry of Energy, Commerce, and Industry actively supports the efforts of Cypriot businesses to strengthen their export capabilities and, subsequently, the penetration of Cypriot wineries into new markets.

For this purpose, it said that it views participation in major international exhibitions in a positive light,demonstrating a firm commitment to promoting Cyprus’ viniculture and winemaking heritage on a global stage.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped psara.jpg
Souzana Psara is part of the Cyprus Mail's business section, covering local business news, startups, and tech. Off the clock, she stays up to date with the latest industry trends and innovations.'

Related Posts

Migration policy ‘on the right track’

Iole Damaskinos

Students build left-hand driving app for foreigners

Iole Damaskinos

Cyprus talent goes to Austria

Sara Douedari

Estonian president visiting Cyprus

Rony J. El Daccache

12-year-old crashes car

Staff Reporter

PV park bid in reforested area rejected 

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign