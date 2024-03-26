March 26, 2024

Migration policy ‘on the right track’

By Iole Damaskinos07
Υπουργός Εσωτερικών – Πρόεδρος Γε
Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou

Minister of Interior Constantinos Ioannou, in a written statement on Tuesday said the country’s immigration policy had received recognition and praise, showing it was on the right track.

Referring to recent comments by vice-president of the European Commission, Margaritis Schinas, during his visit to the island last week, Ioannou said management of immigration by Cyprus was viewed as an example to be followed.

“Schina’s [words] carry particular weight and importance and reflect the correctness of the approach and the effectiveness of the policy implemented in the past 12 months by the Christodoulides government,” the minister said.

Statements such as “little Cyprus is emerging as a European return champion with very significant successes”; “without doubt this may be the best moment in immigration management […] Cyprus is succeeding”; and “management of immigration is [now] on more stable footing,” honour the country and its efforts, Ioannou said.

“At the same time, however, we are not complacent,” the minister added, noting immigration is here to stay and is a complex problem, influenced by external factors that can change at any time.

“As a government, we declare our commitment to continuing and strengthening successful actions to improve immigration data, with the European Union as our constant supporter,” the minister said.

“I am sure that the assistance of the EU will be just as decisive in the matter of the re-evaluation of the regime of Syria, an issue for which the Republic of Cyprus developed an initiative [since] last summer,” his statement concludes.

 

 

iole biopic
Iole Damaskinos has been working as a Cyprus Mail journalist for two years. When she’s not busy getting the story she’s exploring permaculture and reading about health and archaeology

