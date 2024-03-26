Daily News Briefing

March 26, 2024

Cyprus Mail
In today’s episode, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has some thoughts that could pave the way for the resumption of Cyprus talks, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Monday.

Elsewhere, the President also said that he is planning and discussing with the cabinet about new measures or extending measures in place already to deal with inflation.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos was received on Monday, during his official visit to Kazakhstan, by the country’s President Qasym-Jomart Toquayev.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

