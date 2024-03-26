March 26, 2024

Estonian president visiting Cyprus

By Rony J. El Daccache03
Estonian President Alar Karis.

Estonian President Alar Karis is embarking on an official visit to Cyprus from Tuesday for three days.

He will commence his visit with an official welcome ceremony at the presidential palace, followed by a private meeting with President Nikos Christodoulides.

Both leaders will then make statements to the media about their respective delegations and bilateral ties.

Apart from this, President Karis will visit the House of Representatives and tour the Nicosia town hall in addition to visiting the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve), the University of Cyprus and the committee on missing persons.

The president will leave on March 28.

Rony Junior joined the Cyprus Mail in 2024. He covers daily news with an interest in social issues, storytelling and culture and enjoys reviewing film, TV shows and books.

