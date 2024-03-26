March 26, 2024

Run for autism in Ayia Napa

The annual charity event Run for Autism will be held in Ayia Napa for the third time next Sunday. Runners of all levels will gather in Ayia Napa for the largest running event in the Famagusta district and this year it features a half marathon as well.

The race will include the half marathon distance of 21km and races of 10 kilometres, 5km and 1km as well as a shorter race of 500 metres. A Kids race will also take place at 1km distance, starting from the Nissi Bay parking area, in the direction of Ayia Thekla. This race is dedicated to the memory of Iakavos Triaros, a 12-year-old boy who unexpectedly passed away. He had a huge love for sports and a deep understanding of the challenges associated with autism as his sibling is on the spectrum.

Speaking about previous editions and what to expect next weekend, organisers say: “The previous two years were organised with particularly great success, as participation from all over Cyprus and abroad exceeded our expectations. Preparations have been in full swing for some time, and runners have the unique opportunity to participate in a commendable sports competition while contributing to a good cause. The charity race is organised by the Autism Support Center of Famagusta – Smile Project and the volunteer runners Run for Autism Famagusta. Proceeds will go towards supporting the important role of the Autism Support Center of Famagusta and the Smile Project located in Sotira, which hosts and employs individuals on the autism spectrum.”

 

Run for Autism

Charity running event. March 31. Nissi Beach, Ayia Napa. 8am. www.run-forautism.com

