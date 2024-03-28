March 28, 2024

Fire at Omonia clubhouse under investigation

By Iole Damaskinos00
Nicosia police are investigating a fire which broke out outside the Omonia clubhouse on Thursday morning.

According to reports, the fire started around 5am and subsequently spread to an outdoor awning.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and flammable materials were reportedly found at the scene.

