March 28, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Teen arrested for possessing firecrackers

By Staff Reporter01
firecrackers
File photo: firecrackers

A 19-year-old man was arrested in Limassol on Wednesday evening after being found to be in possession of firecrackers.

Police stopped the man’s car for a search at around 10.30pm and found a cardboard box containing around 20 firecrackers inside.

He was arrested, and the police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.

staff reporter

