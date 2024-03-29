March 29, 2024

Pugacheva, queen of Soviet pop, likely to be labelled a ‘foreign agent’ in Russia

By Reuters News Service01
file photo: russian singer pugacheva arrives to pay her last respects to kobzon, a veteran russian singer and pro kremlin politician, in moscow
Alla Pugacheva is one of Russia's most famous people

Russian prosecutors have asked the justice ministry to label Alla Pugacheva, the queen of Soviet pop music, as a “foreign agent”, the state RIA news agency reported.

Pugacheva, 74, a Soviet and then post-Soviet icon, has criticised the war in Ukraine.

She is one of Russia’s most famous people – known across generations for hits such as the 1982 song “Million Scarlet Roses” and the 1978 film “The Woman who Sings”.

Pugacheva has in the past been feted by both President Vladimir Putin and his predecessor Boris Yeltsin. When Mikhail Gorbachev died in 2022, she praised the last Soviet leader for allowing freedom and rejecting violence.

