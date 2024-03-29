March 29, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentWhat's On

The difficulties of being a woman

By Eleni Philippou01
beyond the spotlight

Theatre lovers in Cyprus have plenty to enjoy this season as local productions are touring, be it amateur shows or established theatre companies. Most of them are in Greek – as is the norm in Cyprus – but once in a while comes a production for English-speaking audiences comes along and one of them approaches soon to entertain Nicosia audiences!

WET, the Women’s Empowerment Theatre, is getting ready to present its third production next month with Beyond the Spotlight. The performance features an all-female cast and is set to take over Theatro Dentro in Nicosia on April 26 and 27. Directed by Monica Gavrielides, Beyond the Spotlight features three one act plays and one monologue that all explore the difficulties women experience – from having an annoying big sister to the harsh reality of having an abusive husband and beyond.

On stage, Christina Zaris, Ersin Oztoycan, Natasha Tavoukjian, Shaunna Joannidou, Tamara Tutnjevic and Zoe Kavaltzi bring the stories to life as WET continues to shine a light on women’s issues although treating them with a slight comedic twist.

 

Beyond the Spotlight

3 one act plays and 1 monologue. By the Women’s Empowerment Theatre. April 27-28. Theatre Dentro, Nicosia. 8.30pm. In English. €15. Tickets at www.soldoutticketbox.com

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

Related Posts

Ministers discuss healthcare cooperation

Jonathan Shkurko

250 nurses ‘doing anything but nursing’

Tom Cleaver

Opposition parties criticise economic measures

Tom Cleaver

Financial literacy key to stability and growth, CBC governor says

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus ‘can offer solutions to international problems’

Tom Cleaver

Alarm bells over unregistered Paphos tourist units

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign