March 29, 2024

The living history of Cyprus’ capital

By Eleni Philippou07
nicosia walk

Another guided walk in the old town of Nicosia is set to take place this weekend, organised by the Home for Cooperation. This Saturday’s walk will take participants across checkpoints to discover Nicosia’s living history and the connections, stories and secrets of its cultural diversity, alive today and in its past.

The walk will be held in English, guided by Marios Antoniou, and will commence from Home for Cooperation at 10am. Running for two hours, participants will be guided through old town streets and Nicosia monuments – on both sides of the divide – and finish back at the H4C.

“The walled city of Nicosia is filled with structures and monuments that stand in time as remnants of the lives of people who existed in this place,” say organisers. “These monuments stand as silent narrators, waiting for passersby to take a moment off their busy routines and take a closer look, perhaps even admire them, if only they take that moment to observe them.

“Join us for this walk in the walled city of Nicosia as we walk together and try to give voice to these silent narrators, exploring different stories and histories of public squares and spaces starting from the Home for Cooperation. We will aim to look for the lost detail that never gets noticed. We will share stories of the monuments and its people and absorb the moments that this beautiful city has to offer. We will explore the spaces of the city, reminded that common stories and histories that make up a city cannot be overlooked by physical boundaries.”

 

Nicosia Walk: The Living History and Cultural Diversity of Nicosia’s Present and Past

Guided walk with Marios Antoniou. March 29. Meeting point: Home for Cooperation, Nicosia. 10am-12pm. In English. €7. Registrations on www.home4cooperation.info

eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

