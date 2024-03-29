March 29, 2024

Two arrested in Limassol drugs dealing bust

By Nikolaos Prakas
Image from police of the seized drugs

Police in Limassol arrested two men as suspects in a drug dealing bust after they were found with over 5kg of cannabis, authorities said on Friday.

According to police, the two men, 48 and 30, were found with 5.3kg of cannabis in their car around 4pm on Thursday.

The car the two men were in was stopped by members of the drug squad, Ykan, and was being driven by the 30-year-old.

During checks on the vehicle, police discovered a box behind the driver’s seat, which contained the cannabis.

Both men were arrested on the spot and were taken into custody.

Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

