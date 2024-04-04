April 4, 2024

Paphos man fined for possession of tobacco products from north

By Staff Reporter02
File photo

A 35-year-old man living in Paphos was handed a €2,500 fine on Wednesday night after having been found by police to be in possession of large amounts of tobacco products smuggled from the north.

The man was pulled over for a routine traffic stop at around 11.30pm, with a search of his car uncovering 29 packets of rolling tobacco, amounting to one and a half kilograms in total, as well as 550 grams tobacco for shisha and ten cartons of cigarettes.

The man was arrested and taken to a local police station, before being handed the fine. He then immediately paid the fine and was released.

