April 10, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Middle EastWorld

Iran’s Khamenei says Israel ‘must be punished’ for Syria embassy attack

By Reuters News Service02
iran's supreme leader, ayatollah ali khamenei looks at the coffins of members of the islamic revolutionary guard corps, in tehran
Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei looks at the coffins of members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps who were killed in the Israeli airstrike on the Iranian embassy complex in the Syrian capital Damascus, during a funeral ceremony in Tehran

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said on Wednesday that Israel “must be punished and it shall be” for attacking the Iranian embassy compound in Syria.

In a major escalation of Israel’s war with regional adversaries, suspected Israeli warplanes bombed Iran’s consulate in the Syrian capital on April 1 in a strike that Iran said killed seven military advisers.

“When they attack the consulate, it is as if they have attacked our soil,” Khamenei said in a speech marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. “The evil regime made a mistake and must be punished and it shall be,” he added.

In an apparent response to Khamenei, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on Wednesday that Israel will respond if Iran attacks Israel from its own soil.

“If Iran attacks from its own territory, Israel will respond and attack in Iran,” Katz said in post on the social media platform X.

Iran backs groups that have entered the fray across the region since Israel launched its invasion of Gaza following the Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel by Hamas.

Some 33,360 Palestinians have been killed in six months of Israeli bombardment of Gaza. Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel killed 1,200 people, according to Israeli tallies.

The Iran-backed Lebanese Hezbollah group has exchanged fire on a daily basis with Israel, while Iraqi groups have fired on U.S. forces in Syria and Iraq and the Houthis of Yemen have targeted shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Three minors die, 19 migrants rescued at Greece’s Chios island

Reuters News Service

Swiss press say ‘absurd’ European climate ruling could harm democracy

Reuters News Service

Parents of Michigan school shooter sentenced to 10-15 years in prison

Reuters News Service

Biden says Netanyahu’s approach to war in Gaza is a ‘mistake’

Reuters News Service

Israel says more aid is entering Gaza, but figures disputed

Reuters News Service

Trump loses bid to delay hush money trial pending gag order appeal

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign