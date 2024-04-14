April 14, 2024

Jordan, Iraq reopen airspace after Iran attacks

objects are seen in the sky over amman after iran launched drones towards israel
Objects are seen in the sky over Amman after Iran launched drones towards Israel

Jordan and Iraq reopened their airspace on Sunday after closing it late on Saturday as Iran launched drone and missile attacks against Israel, both countries said on Sunday.

Jordan’s state TV said the country had resumed air traffic operations, citing aviation authorities. The opening of its airspace came more than three hours earlier than scheduled.

Iraq’s aviation authority said security risks had now been overcome.

Iran launched explosive drones and fired missiles at Israel late on Saturday in its first direct attack on Israeli territory, a retaliatory strike that raised the threat of a wider regional conflict.

Jordan, which lies between Iran and Israel, had readied air defences to intercept any drone or missile that violated its territory, two regional security sources said.

U.S. and British warplanes were involved in shooting down some Israel-bound drones over the Iraq-Syria border area, Israel’s Channel 12 reported.

