April 23, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprus Business News

Cypriot real estate analytics firm acknowledged by Deloitte

By Souzana Psara00
deloitte technology fast50 3rd edition rising star winner

Cypriot firm Ask Wire, which provides integrated real estate profiling and data analytics services, has been included in the third edition of the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 list for the Middle East and Cyprus.

The company was featured in two categories, one acknowledging rising stars, and the other identifying companies who score well in terms of having women in leadership positions.

Deloitte extended congratulations on the impressive achievement, saying “Ask Wire has demonstrated exceptional resilience and business progress, demonstrating unprecedented growth even amidst uncertainty in regional markets”.

“The success is also a testament to the capacity of women leaders and serves as an incentive for women in the technology sector to adopt a more constructive attitude by addressing challenges as avenues for personal and professional advancement,” the company added.

Reflecting on these awards, Ask Wire CEO Pavlos Loizou, expressed pride in his team, stating that “we are proud of the entire Ask Wire team to which these two awards belong”.

“With Niki Tsivitanou as co-founder and Head of Product, and Andreea Stoinescu as a board member, our leadership reflects the dedication that drives us forward. 41 per cent of our team is made up of incredibly talented women, beating the tech industry average of 33 per cent,” Loizou said.

“This is an inspiration for the tech community, encouraging women to embrace leadership roles, face challenges, and see every obstacle as an opportunity for growth,” he concluded.

cropped psara.jpg
Souzana Psara is part of the Cyprus Mail's business section, covering local business news, startups, and tech. Off the clock, she stays up to date with the latest industry trends and innovations.'

