Road tax licence renewal glitch

During the last day of road tax licence renewal, September 8, a technical glitch in the JCC payment acceptance system prevented customers from paying online from 3.52pm until 11.21pm.

Those who unsuccessfully tried to renew their licence during that time should submit their renewal in writing together with a written complaint regarding the additional charge they have been asked to pay after September 8 as soon as possible either electronically, by fax or by mail.

Email: roadtransport@rtd.mcw.gov.cy

Fax: 22-354030

Postal Address:

Department of Road Transport

27, Vassileos Pavlos street

2412 Nicosia