Rainfall not enough yet to offset drought

DESPITE the increased rainfall over the past week, the flow to dams is still low and reserves still stand at only 20 per cent capacity on average, the acting director of the water development department Andreas Manoli said on Tuesday.

According to data from the met service, from the beginning of December until Tuesday morning, rainfall reached 85 per cent of the average rate for the month.

“We have good news but not excellent, the water flow is not great. The flow of the last four days was 700,000 cubic metres,” Manoli told state broadcaster CyBC.

He added that this was due to the fact that the earth was parched and the largest volume of water was absorbed into the ground.

The water level in dams however, Manoli said, has shown a slight increase.

“We believe that with the expected rainfall we will be discussing about millions of cubic meters of water flow into the dams”.

Water flow is around half of that recorded the same date last year, he said, while the island’s reservoirs were now around 20 per cent of their overall capacity on average. Those connected to the southern pipeline are only at 13 per cent capacity.

The met office predicted that the rest of the week will be rainy, while on Friday temperatures are expected to plunge further.

On Wednesday, with the exception of northern and western areas that will be cloudy, the rest of the island will be mostly sunny, while local showers are expected. Temperatures are expected to rise to 15C inland, and 16C in the coastal areas.

On Thursday, the weather pattern is expected change, as temperatures will drop to around 12C inland and 14C in the coastal areas, while local rains and storms are expected.

From Friday onwards, temperatures are expected to take a further plunge. Friday as well as the weekend, are expected to be rainy.