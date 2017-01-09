Customs seize almost 60 packs of illegal tobacco

Customs said on Monday they had seized 59 packs of rolling tobacco of 50 grammes each from a driver at the Ayios Dhometios crossing point.

The Greek Cypriot was stopped and his car searched on his way back from the north on Saturday where the packets of Old Holborn and Golden Virginia were found.

Lost taxes on the tobacco amounted to over €600. The driver was also liable for a fine and in the end coughed up €856 as an out-of-court settlement.

He also had to pay customs another €400 for his car, which had been seized.