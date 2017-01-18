Screen classics

It’s music that makes a movie, “heightening the emotions and intensifying the drama,” in the words of our film critic, Preston Wilder. “Music makes the highs higher and the lows and lower… Imagine The Godfather without its haunting, plangent soundtrack; The Good, The Bad And The Ugly without the exuberant insanity of its theme; sheer silence in place of the stabbing strings of the Psycho shower scene… Even silent films,” he reveals, “had music; every one-horse town with a single projector had its accompanying pianist…”

It’s exactly this concept that the latest Pharos Arts Foundation event is so aptly illustrating with its series of screenings, enLIVE2. Following on from last year’s success, this is the first project of its kind in Cyprus which allows, says organisers, “audiences the opportunity to enjoy some of the most emblematic films of the silent era, set to original music by contemporary composers and performed live in the intimate surroundings of The Shoe Factory in Nicosia.”

The idea is simple, yet innovative: three ‘silent’ films (all from the early years of cinema) will be screened to the accompaniment of tailor-made live music – much as guitarists, orchestras and even organists once filled the sound gap between film and audience. And while the event is unlikely to boast the stylings of a Mighty Wurlitzer (an early theatre organ which could simulate both orchestral sounds and an incredible diversity of effects, from galloping horses to rolling rain!) both the accompanying compositions and the ensembles themselves are attempting something unique.

Thus the three silent cinematic masterpieces, “as diverse and varied as the cities, lives and characters being projected through them,” suggest organisers, “will be marvellously enhanced by the live performance of original music, which will augment the mood and atmosphere of each silent film, divulge its veiled imageries and decipher its connotation.”

Opening on January 25, enLIVE2 begins with a screening of People on Sunday, a brilliant hybrid of documentary and fictional storytelling and one of the earliest experiments in neo-realist filmmaking. Directed by Curt and Robert Siodmak from a screenplay by Billy Wilder, and set to original music composed and performed by Minas I Alexiadis on the piano and synthesiser, this 1930 film has influenced generations of film artists with its intimate portrayal of the lives of a group of young Berliners during the interwar period.

January 27 brings us Man with A Movie Camera by Soviet-Russian director Dziga Vertov, with original score composed by Alexandros Mouzas and performed live by Kostas Tzekos (clarinet), Kostas Panagiotidis (violin), Alexandros Botinis (cello), and Christos Sakellaridis (piano). Described as “perhaps the most dazzling and sophisticated work not only of Soviet, but of world silent cinema,” this ‘city symphony’ – featuring a synthesis of shots from cities such as Moscow, Kiev, Odessa – has recently declared the best documentary of all time by the British Film Institute.

Taking place on January 29, the final film – with live music composed by Panagiotis Theodosiou for the jazz ensemble of Alexandros Makris (piano), Efstathios Kiossoglou (clarinet), Yiorgos Arnis (double-bass), and Vasileios Panagiotopoulos (drums) – is the 1927 romantic comedy by Clarence G Badger, entitled It. A classic story of shop girl and wealthy boss, this is the picture which both shot actress Clara Bow to fame and coined the oft-used phrase ‘It girl’.

A number of other activities, including educational workshops and lectures, will also be taking place during the event. And each night will see the whole ‘silent film’ process turned on its head: all three screenings will be preceded by a short film by a contemporary filmmaker, set to the music of classical composers – a truly innovative idea. “enLIVE2,” say organisers, “was not created as a one-off project. When investing in a new idea one should always see its future perspectives…

“The silent films of the early 20th century were traditionally screened with live accompaniment of music as the only way to compensate for the lack of sound. In recent years, there has been an increasing trend to revisit those cinematic masterpieces, especially in Europe where we often come across similar ideas of concert-screenings. Innovative, exciting and dramatic in concept, enLIVE2 will appeal both to cinephiles and classical concert-goers, and is certain,” organisers conclude, “to be an absolutely unique and stimulating visual and aural experience, not to be missed!”

