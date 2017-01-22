Yes, have Brexit champion at the Cyprus talks

January 22nd, 2017

Can the Cypriots consider themselves fortunate to have Mr Boris Johnson participating in the talks?
It is a worrisome matter he, after all, participated prominently in the mendacious campaign resulting in divorcing Britain from Europe.
From this arise two questions:
(1) Should anything he says – assuming it is comprehensible – be believed?
(2) Is he capable of bringing people together?
Experience suggests not on both counts!
Jonathan Reddaway, Nicosia

