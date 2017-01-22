Yes, have Brexit champion at the Cyprus talks

Can the Cypriots consider themselves fortunate to have Mr Boris Johnson participating in the talks?

It is a worrisome matter he, after all, participated prominently in the mendacious campaign resulting in divorcing Britain from Europe.

From this arise two questions:

(1) Should anything he says – assuming it is comprehensible – be believed?

(2) Is he capable of bringing people together?

Experience suggests not on both counts!

Jonathan Reddaway, Nicosia