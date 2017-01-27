Restaurant Review: Beer & Beer, Limassol

New restaurants popping up while you are out and about in the town are always a delight, especially when they represent a cuisine that is underrepresented in Limassol. I’m talking about Beer & Beer, not necessarily a newcomer in the tourist area, but a newcomer to the city centre with the opening a new place in the heart of Saripolou square.

Beer & Beer offers the culinary delights of German cuisine, which not many restaurants are able to pull off. Situated in a prime spot and paired with décor that brings to mind a little Bavarian hut in the middle of Germany, albeit the touristy version of it, is a refreshing break from the overdone minimalism of the area.

The stone walls and wooden furniture create a cozy and warm atmosphere regardless that the weather outside might be 10 degrees or 35. What was also a nice touch were the picnic benches used for the outside seating area; the informality of it all made the atmosphere even friendlier. Going there is not about seriousness, it’s about a friendly meal with good food and having a nice time.

The menu is simple and, you guessed it, quite German. I have often professed my like for restaurants that do not list endless pages of food and that has come to mean a better and mostly ‘fresher’ quality to all the meals. There is one thing on Beer & Beer’s concise menu that you have to go for and that is the German sausages! Offered both as a starter and as a main, you can adjust your meal according to how hungry you are. The Beer & Beer meze starter is a great way to begin your meal if you want a taste of the sausages but don’t want to settle on them as a main. It includes a small selection of sausages, peppers and cheese, presented on a stacked platter that aims to please.

Yet, I was drawn to the Octoberfest platter. Simply put, a collection of German sausages with the accompanying mustard, that were all delicious to the very last bite. Cooked to perfection, you had the typical German sausage, one topped with cheese, a delightfully spicy one and more. They were incredible and left us wanting more. What I would have wished for though was that the server explained what was each sausage rather than each bite being a surprise; albeit a delightful one.

Another great option that cannot be missed? The pork schnitzel. There are many places that offer this; yet few offer a good-tasty-lip-smacking schnitzel, and it gives me great pleasure to say that Beer & Beer ticks this box quite successfully. The delicate taste of the perfectly breaded, crisp pork fillet delighted all the taste buds and the portion was so plentiful it could satisfy even the fussiest customers.

On the most pleasant note of all, especially for beer lovers, the name of the restaurant really does describe what is in the tin. The menu is beer galore, having so many beers you won’t be able to make a choice. The German cuisine has it right, sausages and a good, richly flavoured beer are the ultimate laid-back dining experience.

All in all, either you try the restaurant in Saripolou, or in the tourist area, the dining pleasures it offers can be enjoyed anywhere. My night there was a great way to spend a cold winter’s night and I’m sure it will be the same for you too.

VITAL STATISTICS

SPECIALTY German food, especially sausages

WHERE Beer & Beer, Georgiou A, Yermasogia and Saripolou 66-68, Limassol

CONTACT 25 013164, 25 379800