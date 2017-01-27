Our View: US stance is more supportive of Cyprus process than Russia’s

THINGS are changing when the leader of Akel meets the US ambassador in order to exchange views about the Cyprus problem and avoids having a dig at American policy after the meeting, in order to remind us that the party’s anti-West stance has changed. In fact Thursday’s meeting at the Akel offices seemed to have been very constructive if subsequent statements by the two were anything to go by.

Andros Kyprianou thanked the ambassador, Kathleen Doherty, for their discussion and said Akel was always at her disposal for the exchange of views on the Cyprus problem. There was none of the nonsense of the Christofias era, during which the US ambassador was viewed with suspicion, if not hostility, and the party would cast aspersions an American initiative. Perhaps the party has realised that the US could help the peace process and that they have a common objective in wanting to see a settlement.

After the meeting, Doherty said that “the US remains committed to its support for a settlement of the Cyprus problem, to the provision of as much support as possible and, when the time is right, as a member of the UN Security Council, the US would like to be part of and participate in the discussions, but only at the suitable time.” She also commended the courage and dedication of the two leaders, whom she congratulated for their efforts to find a settlement.

These could be dismissed as the familiar platitudes, but these are still more helpful and supportive of the process than what we hear from the ambassador of Russia, in the countless interviews he gives to the media or after he meets a party leader. Stanislav Osadchiy instead of expressing support to the process, sets conditions about how the talks should be conducted (no time-frames, no external pressure) and what form the settlement should take (no Turkish guarantees while Nato guarantees were unacceptable to Russia).

This illustrates the different levels of commitment to a settlement between the two countries. Some would say that the US wants to ‘close’ the Cyprus problems because of its strategic plans for the eastern Mediterranean and they would have a point. By the same token, some could say that Russia is not keen on a settlement, because it does not suit its strategic plans for the region, which explains its policy of setting conditions that could potentially prevent a deal. Both states are pursuing what each believes to be in its national interests, as regards the Cyprus problem and this is reflected in the statements of their respective ambassadors. It is also the reason why the pro-settlement Akel leader is happy to exchange views with the US ambassador nowadays and the Russia ambassador enjoys close ties with the leaders of the rejectionist parties.