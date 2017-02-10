Four arrested in France for planning attack – sources

February 10th, 2017

Four people have been arrested in and around Montpellier, southern France, on suspicion of planning a terrorist attack, police and justice sources said on Friday.

Those in custody included a 22 year-old man and his 16 year-old girlfriend, both known to authorites for connections with radical Islam, after authorities found TATP explosives and other bomb-making materials in his home.

France remains on high alert over possible Islamist militant attacks. More than 230 people have died in a series of assaults since the beginning of 2015 and the country has been under state of emergency rules since November the same year.

