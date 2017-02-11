No margin for error in Cyprus title battle

Five points separate the top four teams as we enter the final four games of the regular season, with leaders Apoel having seemingly the easiest task this weekend as they face Karmiotissa, who are stuck in the bottom half of the table.

Second-placed AEL have a tough game against fourth-placed AEK, while Apollon, who are on an impressive eight-game winning streak, travel to Achna to face Ethnikos who are by no means a soft touch.

AEL coach Pambos Christodoulou tried to take the pressure off his players before their crunch game against AEK saying that his team’s targets set at the beginning of the season have been achieved.

However his recent signing of 36-year-old Spaniard Piti may suggest that the targets set at the beginning of the season for a top-six finish have changed, as the Spaniard has the quality and guile to lead AEL to their second championship win in just a few years.

AEL have a clean bill of health and Christodoulou has all his players at his disposal.

AEK impressed last week against Apoel and can consider themselves unlucky not taking all three points.

Against AEL though Imanol Idiakez will be without three key players in goalkeeper Ninio and Tete, both injured, while man of the match against Apoel, Ortiz is ruled out through suspension.

However Idiakez is confident that his team can still take the three points, and yet again urged AEK’s fans to travel to Limassol and support their team, saying “it is vitally important that our players feel the presence of our fans in these big games as it gives them confidence and strength.”

Sofronis Avgoustis’ perfect start as Apollon coach will be seriously tested against one of the league’s most well-organised teams in Ethnikos Achnas.

Roberge should replace Bedoyia at the back in an otherwise unchanged side.

Ethnikos are just one point off sixth place and will fancy their chances against the Limassol team despite being without Pincelli and Enescu due to suspension.

However they are expected to have star player Kacharava back again after the Georgian missed the last couple of games with a niggling injury.

Apoel are expected to field at least two of their winter signings for their clash with Karmiotissa.

Yabere is almost certain to start the game at the back while both Barral and Kanias are pushing for a place in the starting line-up.

Karmiotissa, still not out of the woods regarding relegation, have shown in the earlier stages of the season that they can compete with the big guns and will try to upset the champions.

In the other games, Omonia should have few problems in defeating AEZ Zakakiou while Ermis and Nea Salamina are both favourites to take the three points against relegation candidates Aris and bottom of the league Anagennisi Dheryneia respectively.

The final game in round 23 takes place on Monday between Doxa Katokopias and Anorthosis.

Saturday: Ermis Aradippou vs Aris & Omonia vs AEZ (5pm), Karmiotissa vs Apoel (7pm)

Sunday: AEL vs AEk (4pm), Ethnikos Achnas vs Apollon (5pm), Anagennis Dheryneia vs Nea Salamina (6pm)