Enosis already marked in schools says minister

Education Minister Costas Kadis said on Tuesday the 1950 Enosis referendum is already included in the curriculum as a historical event.

Kadis said the subject was taught as part of the syllabus on Cyprus history. It was also covered by the April 1 anniversary – the beginning of the EOKA struggle against the British with the aim of enosis with Greece – as well as the October 1931 uprising.

“We think reference to this historical event is already made in our schools,” the minister said.

On Monday, the minister told the state broadcaster that he did not intend to issue a circular about the event.

He said when the current administration took over in March 2013, the minister used to issue about 30 circulars; this administration has cut them down to seven, national days, beginning of school year, Christmas, and Easter.

How the enosis referendum would be commemorated in accordance with the parliament’s decision last week would be decided by the group responsible for syllabus.