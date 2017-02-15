Pop surrealism with starring role for fairies

Original work by the unusual artist Swedish Cypriot artist Annelise Ross-Clunis will be displayed for the first time at Nicosia’s Apocalypse art gallery as of Thursday.

Named Contemporary Heart, the collection consists of a series of works which move between fairy tale, fantasy and play, using fan art and pop surrealism.

Ross-Clunis first exhibited some of her work at last year’s comic con in Nicosia but this is her first solo presentation with a comprehensive collection.

The artist was born in Johannesburg, South Africa in 1975 and has a Cypriot father and a Swedish mother. After graduating from the American Academy in Larnaca she studied Graphic Design at Alexander College.

In 1998 she moved to Sweden where she lived and worked for several years. Recently she has worked in the village of Shia in Cyprus.

Last year she was invited to present her works at Vienna’s Kunstraum Ewigkeitsgasse gallery in December.

She used pencil for her early paintings, but presently works mainly with acrylic paints on canvas. She finds herself drawn towards genres such as pop surrealism and fan art. Some pieces are highly detailed, while in some cases there is a hidden meaning behind innocent-looking characters.

They are happy or sad images with vivid colours that tell different stories and convey emotions such as anguish, compassion, joy or sorrow, feelings arising from the personal experiences of the painter.

The artist has been inspired by Alice in Wonderland to express the metaphysical, surreal world.

Contemporary heart

Exhibition of paintings by Annelise Ross-Clunis. February 16 until February 28. Apocalypse Gallery, Nicosia. Tel: 22-300150, email: info@apocalypse-gallery.com.cy