Police issuing travel ban ‘threats’ for those who don’t pay fines

A woman has lodged complaints with the attorney-general and the justice minister after receiving a notification from a police station in Nicosia asking her to report there but without specifying the reason, otherwise her name would be placed on the travel ban list.

It was only when she showed up at the police station that she was told the summons concerned a traffic offence.

In her complaint to the attorney-general, Makaria Stylianou attached the February 10 notification she received from the police, asking her to report to Omorphita police station “as soon as possible for a matter that concerns you”.

Hand written below, the notice said, “in the event that you do not co-operate, your name will be placed on the stop list.”

Stylianou said that when she contacted the station for clarification she was told that police had decided to notify those owing fines in this way because people were not reporting to the station to pay their traffic fines.

“This practice is unacceptable and illegal,” Stylianou said. “The police are obliged to enforce the law and conduct their work through honest procedures.”

She added that the force ought to inform people of the real reason they were being summoned to the station and follow the prescribed procedure if they fail to show up.

A police source told the Cyprus Mail they were looking into the issue. The source said this was not an officially sanctioned policy and suggested it was an isolated matter.