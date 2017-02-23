Review: Kava Café, Paphos

It has been tricky to visit Paphos old town in recent months but as much of the upgrading work is now completed a trip to Kava café has become far easier.

With superb panoramic views of the town and the sea, Kava has established itself as a favourite with locals and visitors over the last decade or so.

Situated in an old renovated building, it’s found in the heart of the old town in the area of the market.

The road in front of the venue is currently dug up and closed to traffic and pedestrians, but drivers may park in the car park below the ‘market lift’. It’s then a short walk up the steps and across makeshift paving stones laid across the unsurfaced dirt road. (Alternatively, find your way by foot from the recently finished Makarios Avenue.)

This slight inconvenience is worth it as the spot is impressive and prices are reasonable. A lofty interior has a small mezzanine level stuffed with books and below a sizeable area provides welcome relief from weather extremes, but the main pull of Kava is the outdoor, sea-facing terrace.

This is the place to sit, either alone or with friends, to soak up life outdoors and savour a relaxing drink, a snack or a meal. It’s a good place to take a break from shopping, enjoy a refreshment while out walking, or to watch a stunning sunset during the summer months.

Serving food and drinks all day, Kava is open for breakfast from 8am (a ‘real’ English breakfast, as it’s described is very popular- Cypriot dishes are served too), during the winter months the cafe closes around 5pm. However, in warmer months it’s open until late.

This café is very popular with locals (always a good sign) as well as expat residents and holidaymakers, so expect a mixed crowd. Tables and chairs are what you’d expect in a cafe, and are comfortable. The service is prompt and polite.

Alcoholic beverages, coffees and teas and soft drinks are served all day and if you’re in need of warming up, the hot chocolate really hits the spot, and accompanied by a small brandy is a real winter warmer.

During the summer, there is usually a welcome breeze and plenty of shade is provided by large umbrellas.

A stalwart of the old town market, Kava is worth a visit, even if it means negotiating the tiresome road works.

Kava Café

Where: 8 Agoras Street, Main Municipality Market, Paphos

Contact: 26 923001