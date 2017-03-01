Enrique to leave Barcelona at end of season

Barcelona boss Luis Enrique has confirmed he will step down at the end of the season

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique will leave the Spanish La Liga champions at the end of the season when his contract expires, he said on Wednesday night.

Enrique made the announcement at a news conference after Barca thrashed Sporting Gijon 6-1 at the Camp Nou to keep up their bid for a third league title under the management of their former midfielder.

“I would like to thank the club for the confidence they have shown in me, it’s been three unforgettable years,” said Enrique, who has won two Liga titles, two King’s Cups and the 2015 Champions League since succeeding Gerardo Martino in 2014.

