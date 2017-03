Jewellery, electronic devices and cash worth €96,000 in total were stolen from an apartment in Yermasoyia on Thursday, police said.

At around 5pm occupants of an apartment saw two men moving around suspiciously in the building. They then left on a motorbike with two suitcases.

The tenants alerted police who found that the apartment belonging to a woman had been burgled and money, jewellery and electronic devices had been taken.