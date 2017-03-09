Police fire shot before arresting immigrants

After firing a warning shot, police on Wednesday evening arrested two illegal immigrants in Limassol while they were looking for persons who had earlier stolen a bag of a 57-year-old woman.

Two suspicious third country nationals were spotted in the Tziamouda area of Limassol and police captured them after firing a warning shot when they tried to escape.

They were found to be illegally staying on the island but had no connection with the theft.

Earlier in the day two unknown persons in a car grabbed the bag of a passing 57-year-old woman which contained €927 and three mobile phones worth €1,225 in total.

In an attempt to prevent the theft the woman fell down and sustained injuries for which she was treated at a private clinic before being discharged.