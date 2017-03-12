Two arrested after home invasion and robbery in Sotira village

A 33-year-old man from Sotira village in the Famagusta area was physically attacked and robbed in his home on Saturday evening after four men forced their way in, police said.

Two aged 17 and 21 have been arrested.

According to police, the victim was at home in his apartment when the 17-year-old from Ayia Napa who was known to him came to the door. After he opened it, he saw the teen was with another three men and shut the door immediately.

However the perpetrators broke the door and entered, immediately beating the victim on the head and various parts of his body, one using a bat but he was not seriously injured.

The perpetrators then stole over 3,000 euros worth of his personal belongings such as mobile phones, a watch and two wallets containing 680 euros in cash before fleeing.

The 17-year-old was the first to be arrested, along with the 21-year-old later in Nicosia. Both were due in court on Sunday while warrants have been issued for the other culprits.