Two arrested after home invasion and robbery in Sotira village

March 12th, 2017 Crime, Cyprus 0 comments

Two arrested after home invasion and robbery in Sotira village

A 33-year-old man from Sotira village in the Famagusta area was physically attacked and robbed in his home on Saturday evening after four men forced their way in, police said.

Two aged 17 and 21 have been arrested.

According to police, the victim was at home in his apartment when the 17-year-old from Ayia Napa who was known to him came to the door. After he opened it, he saw the teen was with another three men and shut the door immediately.

However the perpetrators broke the door and entered, immediately beating the victim on the head and various parts of his body, one using a bat but he was not seriously injured.

The perpetrators then stole over 3,000 euros worth of his personal belongings such as mobile phones, a watch and two wallets containing 680 euros in cash before fleeing.

The 17-year-old was the first to be arrested, along with the 21-year-old later in Nicosia. Both were due in court on Sunday while warrants have been issued for the other culprits.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information