Adele broke records during her Australian tour

The ‘Hello’ hitmaker sold as many as 600,000 tickets during her record-breaking tour Down Under, which included the biggest single concert ever held on Australian soil in Sydney’s ANZ stadium, where she performed in front of 100,000 people.

Tour promoter Michael Coppel told the Daily Telegraph newspaper in Australia: “It’s the highest-selling tour I’ve ever been involved with, which is quite remarkable after working with Pink and U2 and Fleetwood Mac and Roger Waters.”

And Michael suggested Adele’s achievement may never be repeated again.

He said: “We may never see her again.”

Adele’s show in Perth, Western Australia, was the quickest-selling event in Domain Stadium’s history, while her gig at the Adelaide Oval beat the stadium’s highest audience attendance record.

In Brisbane, meanwhile, Adele’s two concerts attracted a combined crowd of 120,000 – which is a record for music events in the city.

The London-born star also performed in front of 75,000 fans at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne.

Despite being one of the best-selling artists of all time, Adele has admitted she still suffers from stage fright.

The singer-songwriter confessed in 2015 that she was finding it harder to perform on stage and was “too frightened to try anything new”.

She shared: “I get so nervous with live performances that I’m too frightened to try anything new.

“It’s actually getting worse. Or it’s just not getting better, so I feel like it’s getting worse, because it should’ve gotten better by now.”

The record-breaking star revealed she was petrified of letting her fans down.

Adele added: “With my stage fright, I just don’t want to let people down. I get so nervous onstage that I don’t have the guts to improvise or anything like that.”