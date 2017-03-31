Health ministry says no need to worry about Europe’s upsurge in measles

The health ministry said on Friday that there was no need to worry about the current increase in measles cases in Europe.

“So far there are no cases of measles, and the vaccination coverage of children in Cyprus are quite satisfactory,” the ministry’s announcement said.

The ministry stressed the importance of a timely and comprehensive vaccination of children and urged parents who do not vaccinate their children at the right age to do so soon.

The number of measles cases is closely related to a country’s vaccination rate and the European outbreak is believed to be driven in part by anti-vaccination movements. A potential for a large outbreak exists wherever immunisation coverage has dropped below the necessary threshold of 95 per cent. Over 500 measles cases were reported for January 2017 in Europe.