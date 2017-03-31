Health ministry says no need to worry about Europe’s upsurge in measles

March 31st, 2017 Cyprus, Health 0 comments

Health ministry says no need to worry about Europe’s upsurge in measles

The health ministry said on Friday that there was no need to worry about the current increase in measles cases in Europe.

“So far there are no cases of measles, and the vaccination coverage of children in Cyprus are quite satisfactory,” the ministry’s announcement said.

The ministry stressed the importance of a timely and comprehensive vaccination of children and urged parents who do not vaccinate their children at the right age to do so soon.

The number of measles cases is closely related to a country’s vaccination rate and the European outbreak is believed to be driven in part by anti-vaccination movements. A potential for a large outbreak exists wherever immunisation coverage has dropped below the necessary threshold of 95 per cent. Over 500 measles cases were reported for January 2017 in Europe.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information