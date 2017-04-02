Arsonists target Tseri sports club

Arsonists attacked the Tseri sports club building in the early hours of Sunday, causing extensive damage to the exterior of the building, they said.

An announcement from the club said the fire appeared to have been set at around 4am using a flammable substance.

“The fire caused extensive damage to the exterior but fortunately did not expand to the interior,” the club said.

“Unfortunately it is not the first time we have been targeted. In the past extremists vandalised the clubhouse with fascist slogans threatening the club,” it added.

Police are investigating the arson.

