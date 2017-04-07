Fire damages restaurant in Kato Paphos

A fire caused extensive damage to a restaurant in Kato Paphos in the early hours of Friday, police said.

The fire service was notified at 4.50am about a fire at a restaurant on Posidonos Avenue, in Kato Paphos.

Three fire engines were dispatched to the scene and managed to put the fire out before it spread to adjacent buildings.

The fire caused damage to the restaurant’s facade and furnishings but the cost was not immediately known.

The restaurant had been closed in the past couple of months, prompting police to initially rule out an accident.

“However, all possibilities are under consideration at this stage of the investigation,” a police spokesman said.