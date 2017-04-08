Easter reprieve for those behind with electricity bills

THE Electricity Authority of Cyprus (EAC) has announced that it will not disconnect electricity for unpaid bills over the Easter period between April 10 and April 21.

EAC said this measure applies to all home consumers, meaning all customers who are integrated in tariffs 05, 06, 07 and 08 for the ‘vulnerable’ groups.

Measures are also in place for those who have already been disconnected.

“Domestic consumers to whom the electricity supply was cut off for non-payment may apply for reconnection at the local EAC customer service centres, after proceeding with the necessary arrangements for the settlement of their pending issues,” an EAC announcement said.

The procedures do not apply to consumers whose electricity supply was cut off because of unlawful intervention in the EAC equipment or power theft.