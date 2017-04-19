Masters of art and fresh views come together

Two solo exhibitions will open on Friday in Nicosia giving residents of the capital a choice of viewings. The first, Discolorations by Lefteris Economou, will show a less recognised look at this master at Garage by taking a look through the artist’s personal archive. The second, Shooting Lorca by Thofilou Koutroumani will feature photographs by the artist at Fotodos gallery in his first solo show.

Economou is one of the greats in the local art scene. Born in Frenaros in 1930, he studied at St Martin’s School of Art from 1949 to 1950 and at the Sir John Cass College in London from 1950 to 1954. He then went on to train at Goldsmith’s School of Art London University and in 1953 he received the NDD with painting as a special subject.

He ran a number of solo exhibitions and was part of many group exhibitions in Cyprus and abroad, including shows in America, India, Europe and Egypt.

Discolorations will feature selected works by Economou and also relevant material from the personal collection and archive that is owned and managed by his family.

The exhibition is not meant to be a retrospective, rather it aims to be “an in-depth investigation of Economou’s artistic disposition as encountered and documented in his personal archive,” or so say exhibition organisers.

To reach this goal, the exhibition will not be limited to showcasing the artist’s well-known paintings and engravings – which made him a prominent artist among the second generation of Cypriot artists – but gives a look at Economou’s less recognisable works, including drawings and sketches.

“Avoiding a strictly historical and evaluative classification of the works, it proposes a re-introduction of Economou’s oeuvre to the Cypriot public by bringing forward his procedures, processes, influences, pursuits, concerns and relations as creator and as professional artist,” organisers said.

Explaining why the exhibition is entitled Discolorations, they said it reflects the approach and working method adopted to deal with Economou’s impressive body of work and relevant archival material that remained – until now – in a closed context.

On the occasion of the exhibition a new publication with sketches and small drawings from the archive of the artist was produced and will be available in a limited number of copies.

While the working behind Economou’s great pieces of art will be on show at Garage, photographer Thofilou Koutroumani will attempt to bring together poetry and images together during his first solo exhibition at Fotodos Gallery. As the title suggests, the poetry that has inspired these images are those written by Spanish poet Federico Garcia Lorca.

The protagonists in Koutroumani’s photographs have been combined with images from Lorca’s poems to portray the meaning behind the poem in photographic form.

The faces in the photographs are covered, they have no identity and they are without time. These faces are accompanied by fish, guitars, coloured fabric and other objects.

On opening night, there will be live Spanish guitar music by Constantinos Lira and Memnon Arestis, while you can enjoy the art and music along with a sangria or two.

Koutroumani is a copywriter and photographer. He has concentrated on the art of photography over the last six years and has his own studio in Nicosia.

Discolorations

Solo exhibition by Lefteris Economou. Opens April 21 at 8pm until May 30. Garage, 16 Ammochostou Street, Nicosia. Monday-Wednesday: 3pm-7pm and Thursday-Friday: 10am-2pm. Tel: 99-034654

Shooting Lorca

Solo photography exhibition by Thofilou Koutroumani. Opens April 21 at 7.30pm until April 28. Fotodos Gallery, Xanthis Xenierou 24, Nicosia. Tel: 96-853150