Turkish PM says appeals against referendum are a right, but not street protests (Update1)

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Wednesday that appeals against the outcome of Sunday’s referendum handing President Tayyip Erdogan sweeping powers were a right, but that calling people to the streets in protest were not.

Speaking to reporters in Ankara, Yildirim said the ruling AK Party had received a message from the nation in the vote, which the “yes” camp won by a narrower majority than it expected, which was that it needed to be more careful on some issues.

Also on Wednesday, it was announced by Ankara that Erdogan would meet U.S. President Donald Trump in May ahead of a meeting of the NATO alliance, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

Cavusoglu said a critical report by European observers on the referendum contained several mistakes which he believed were deliberate.

Observers from the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and the Council of Europe said Sunday’s referendum had been an uneven contest.

“The OSCE’s report has no reliability as their observations lack objectivity and are extremely partial,” Cavusoglu told a news conference in Ankara.