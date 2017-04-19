Turkish PM says appeals against referendum are a right, but not street protests (Update1)

April 19th, 2017 featured, Turkey, World 0 comments

Turkish PM says appeals against referendum are a right, but not street protests (Update1)

Anti-government demonstrators march during a protest in the Kadikoy district of Istanbul

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Wednesday that appeals against the outcome of Sunday’s referendum handing President Tayyip Erdogan sweeping powers were a right, but that calling people to the streets in protest were not.

Speaking to reporters in Ankara, Yildirim said the ruling AK Party had received a message from the nation in the vote, which the “yes” camp won by a narrower majority than it expected, which was that it needed to be more careful on some issues.

Also on Wednesday, it was announced by Ankara that Erdogan would meet U.S. President Donald Trump in May ahead of a meeting of the NATO alliance, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

Cavusoglu said a critical report by European observers on the referendum contained several mistakes which he believed were deliberate.

Observers from the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and the Council of Europe said Sunday’s referendum had been an uneven contest.

“The OSCE’s report has no reliability as their observations lack objectivity and are extremely partial,” Cavusoglu told a news conference in Ankara.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information