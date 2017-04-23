Kotzias letter to UN chief says Eide lobbying for Turkey

Greek foreign minister Nicos Kotzias has written a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to complain about “the conduct” of UN Special Adviser Espen Barth Eide, reports said on Sunday.

According to Phileleftheros “the letter bluntly stated” that the UN official was acting to promote the Turkish request for the EU four freedoms to be applied to Turkish citizens in the event of a Cyprus solution. The letter is dated April 7, the newspaper said.

The letter reportedly accuses Eide of lobbying for the Turkish side and instead of acting like a UN mediator, he was undertaking to explain to them how best to formulate their demands to the EU.

Kotzias explained to the UN chief that Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot side were posing obstacles ahead of discussions on key issues such as guarantees and the withdrawal of Turkish troops. The issue of the four freedoms was being framed, not in the interests of a Cyprus solution but was related to Turkey-EU relations, the report said.

Eide, Kotzias added, was exceeding his mandate by acting in favour of the Turkish side.

The letter states that Eide was advising the Turkish side in a legal sense on how it could promote its demands.

The Cyprus Green Party on Sunday responded to the report saying it had many time asked for Eide to be replaced but that President Nicos Anastasiades had “not only tolerated him but in many cases had supported” the UN envoy.

“The letter from Mr Kotzias to the UN Secretary-General leaves the president exposed once again,” the Greens said.

“The ‘Greek foreign minister clearly denounces the special adviser of the United Nations in Cyprus who exceeds his terms of reference and operates in favor of the Turkish side on the issue of the four freedoms. This letter should have been sent long ago by President Anastasiades and not Mr Kotzias.”