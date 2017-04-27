OPEN FOR BUSINESS

St Raphael Marina

33°11’0N, 34°42’0E

Berths

Berthing facilities for 237 yachts up to 30m LOA and 4m draft.

Contact Details

Monitoring channels 09 and 16

Call sign: ‘St Raphael Marina’

St. Raphael Marina

P.O. Box 51933,

3509 Limassol, Cyprus

Tel: +357 25 834 255

Fax: +357 25 635 208

Email: marina@raphael.com.cy

www.raphael.com.cy

Security

24h security provided by on site Port and Marine Police.

Facilities

Dry Dock for repairs and maintenance with slipway and 60-ton travel lift.

Own fresh water supply.

Electricity – single and three-phase.

Telephone and TV

Wifi/Internet to berths (Some extra charges may apply).

Crew facilities, showers and washrooms.

Large car park with controlled vehicle entry.

Fuel station.

Grey and black water discharge.

Refuse disposal.

Waste oil disposal.

Used battery disposal.

Part of the St Raphael resort with a hotel, but unlike the later marinas it doesn’t have other commercial developments such as shops or villas for rent or sale.

The marina has two restaurants, the Sailor’s Rest Lounge Bar and the Seashells Beach tavern.

It can accommodate 237 yachts of up to a 30 metres length. Now its customers are mainly Lebanese and Israelis with some Russians and Cypriots.

There are currently no plans for its expansion as this would be very costly. Earlier studies found the limiting factor was the depth of the southern breakwater. Extending it to a depth of more than 6.5 metres was prohibitively expensive, and this was the only way it could have been made bigger. Other studies for its expansion in later years also concluded the development would be too costly.

The Shammas family who own and run the complex have always said profitability of the venture was never their main goal. Their priority was to develop boating and yachting in Cyprus and create a family environment with staff which has remained largely unchanged for many years.

Facilities at the berths include water, electricity, TV and Wi-Fi, a fuel station, waste reception area, car park for marina members within the gated security area, a diving centre, water sports centre and hotel facilities.

It offers full yacht maintenance and repairs on site.

There is also 24/7 security by marine police all year round in a gated complex with no access by unauthorised personnel into berthing areas to ensure the customers’ safety and privacy.

Prices depend on the size of the yacht and the time of the year. A berth for a small boat up to seven metres costs €1,600 yearly but one for a yacht 33 metres long can cost €212 per day in high season.

The adjacent five-star St Raphael hotel is on the beach with 272 rooms and suites.